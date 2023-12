The Ju-Jitsu tournament was held in the Saudi Games 2023, on December 6.

In women's under 60 kg Alanoud Al-Dhefian defeated Lama Al-Madani at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh. Maram Mohamed and Noura Al-Dakhil received the bronze. Ms Adwa Al-Arifi, Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs, presented the gold medal to the winner. In the over 60 kg weight category, Hajar Jalili clinched the gold medal, Heba Edress secured the silver, and Lina Qari earned the bronze.

Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Masad, Deputy Minister for Sport & Youth Affairs, awarded the gold medal in the under 66 kg weight category to Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi, followed by Faris Kashmeeri with the silver. The bronze medals were secured by Imran Strauss and Khalid Al-Mekainzi. Mohammed bin Hareem claimed the gold in the under 77 kg weight category, while Mohammed Huraymal was presented the silver. The bronze medals went to Mohanad Aziz and Yusuf Al-Majid. The over 88 kg division saw Sultan Kandil receive gold, Abdulmohsen Al-Mohaia take silver, and Saud Ahmed and Faris Al-Majed claim bronze. In the under 88 kg category, Omar Nada took the gold, Abdalrahman Abu Irmeileh clinched silver, and bronze was awarded to Khaled Al-Ghamdi and Osama Al-Sumari.

Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Masad, Deputy Minister for Sport & Youth Affairs, and Jujitsu International Federation Secretary-General Joao Chantemerle congratulated the winners.