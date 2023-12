Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, hosted an interesting activity with the ultimate aim of promoting and developing baseball on the African continent. The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) does great work all over the world.

A total of 13 coaches from East Africa - eight from Kenya, three from Uganda and two from Tanzania - took part in the first of four Baseball5 Coaching Clinics organised by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), WBSC Africa and Olympic Solidarity launched to support the growth of the five-on-five version of baseball/softball on the continent ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The clinic, coordinated by trainer Americo Juma (South Africa) in collaboration with Susan Wanjiku (Kenya), took place during the first weekend of December in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Nazarene University in Nairobi, a private centre that is fully accredited by the Commission for University Education and the International Board of Education.

The sessions were a combination of classroom and field work. At the end of the clinic, all participants were tested and all scored above average in the written exam. Juma gave special mention to Maclina Mutabuzi (Tanzania), Vincent Cheruiyot (Kenya) and Ibrahim Kaboggoza (Uganda).

Great atmosphere and lots of baseball in Nairobi. WBSC

"All the participants in the first Baseball5 Coaching Clinic showed a good attitude and a lot of passion for the game," said Juma, who praised the Kenya Softball Association for organising the event.

A second clinic for West African coaches will be held in Abuja, Nigeria from 12-14 December. The other two clinics will be held in early 2024 for coaches from Northern and Southern Africa.

The Baseball Federation of Kenya and Kenya Little League have been promoting baseball in Kenya since 1992 and 2010 respectively. The sport is played in primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, and is popular in Nairobi, Meru, Migori and Makueni counties.

Baseball is growing in the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Rwanda. The annual East African Championships were held for the first time in Migori and are expected to be held again this year. Ready for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.