The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Tuesday that it has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of Norah Jeruto, the former world hurdles champion who was acquitted last month. She is the fourth athlete currently in the appeals process.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) ensures justice in sports, ensuring that practitioners compete cleanly and refrain from the cheats that science allows, or rather, its misuse for the purpose of gaining a competitive advantage.





Recently, Kenyan (competing for Kazakhstan) Norah Jeruto Tanui was acquitted in a doping case, where she had been provisionally suspended by the AIU in April "for the use of a prohibited substance or method" after anomalies were identified in her biological passport. The disciplinary tribunal lifted her suspension in early November after determining that the detected anomalies, suggesting blood sampling irregularities, were not sufficient to conclude blood doping had occurred.

On behalf of World Athletics, the AIU has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision that Norah Jeruto (Kazakhstan) did not commit an ADRV.



Not satisfied with the tribunal's decision, the AIU filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as it had also done months ago when dissatisfied with the considerations and the acquittal decision regarding Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan.





Currently, there are 5 ongoing appeals (though two involve the same athlete, Tobi Amusan) before CAS. The mentioned cases of Jeruto and Tobi Amusan, along with 3 others. South African Carina Horn appealed the AIU's decision on September 27th of this year. Meanwhile, the Mexican athlete has been waiting for over two years for a resolution (she filed the appeal in September 2021 in an attempt to reduce the imposed 4-year ineligibility sanction).