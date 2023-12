The US Boxing Federation joins the IBA. The Congress vote held in Dubai, with participation from organization members, approved accepting the previously submitted membership request.

This article serves to rectify a news item published by this outlet on December 8, erroneously referring to the entry of USA Boxing into the IBA, which is incorrect. It is essential to note that the US Boxing Federation is a different association from USA Boxing, hence the misunderstanding, which we hope is clarified with these lines. We appreciate the communication sent to Inside the Games, through which the information was clarified. Inside the Games aims to be as objective as possible, and hence, the error from the special envoy to Dubai has been corrected as soon as possible.