The planet's top badminton players will gather in Hangzhou for what will be the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023, marking the season's conclusion. On Monday, the draw for an exciting tournament will take place, commencing on Wednesday and offering a prize pool of $2,500,000 USD.

The season's top badminton players are already in Hangzhou, a city 1,300 km south of the capital Beijing in China, to attend the year-end tournament, the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023, starting next Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with the initial group stage matches.

Official activities in the port city will begin on Monday at 8 p.m. (local time) with the draw ceremony and the annual BWF Player of the Year Awards.

The tournament has eight qualifying spots in each of the five categories, with a maximum of two players per Member Association and a spot reserved for the reigning world champion. The world's best badminton players will compete for both honor and the 2.5 million dollars in prizes.

Viktor Axelsen won the last Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo 2020. Photo: BWF

The Danish player Viktor Axelsen is the main attraction in China. The last Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo 2020 (and bronze in Rio 2016) will seek to extend his reign. The world No.1 in men's singles will be aiming for a fifth consecutive crown.

The five categories vying for glory in China are Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles.

Zheng Si Wei & Huang Ya Qiong will play in the mixed doubles in China. Photo: BWF

Monday Awards:

Next Monday, the BWF Player of the Year Awards will be presented by a federation with 201 member associations worldwide. The winners of five BWF Player of the Year Awards will be announced on Monday night.

The different award categories include: Most Improved; Eddy Choong Most Promising; Pair of the Year; Female Player of the Year; and Male Player of the Year.

It is noteworthy that the sport also has its para-badminton season, and the best will be recognized early next year at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships from 20-25 February 2024.