The United States Para Hockey National Team won the gold medal at the 2023 Para Hockey Cup for the eighth consecutive year, defeating Canada 3-0 in the final in Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada.

Declan Farmer had a goal and an assist to finish with eight goals and sixteen points, leading the tournament in both categories. Jen Lee made 13 saves and finished the tournament with three shutouts in three games, tying the record with zero goals against.

The US team conceded just one goal in five games after beating the Czech Republic (3-0), China (11-0), Canada (5-0) and the Czechs (6-0). Curiously, the Asians scored 11 goals, but only one of them, Yifeng Shen, scored against the USA in the entire tournament.

The United States and Canada played out an intense final. HOCKEY CANADA

In his sixth season as head coach of the US National Sled Hockey Team, David Hoff said: "We started the game strong and then we had to settle down and fight. It was a physical game and I'm proud of my team and the way we played.

The American coach now has his sights set on a repeat of last year's big finish in Beijing, when they won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Four years earlier, Hoff was still Guy Gosselin's assistant at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea, where the USA won an unprecedented third consecutive Paralympic gold medal.

Canadian goalkeeper Adam Kingsmill said after the final: "Our team has turned a corner and become a little bit more of the team we want to be. We did a great job of playing our style all week. We got away from it a little bit early on, but as the night went on we got more and more into our game.

The Canadian goalie Mitchell Garrett. HOCKEY CANADA

"We lived up to the kind of identity we are trying to build. We gave the Americans two early looks at the wrong players and they made us pay for it. We showed a lot of resilience and ultimately made it very difficult for our opponents tonight. It was a great game of hockey between two great teams," said Canada head coach Russ Herrington.

Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic claimed their second consecutive bronze medal with their first win of the tournament, a 4-1 victory over China. Martin Zizlavsky led the way for the Czechs with a goal and two assists.