Months ago, the II Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games were successfully concluded in Belarus with more than 2,200 athletes from 22 countries, including 13 non-members of the CIS, competing for medals in 20 sports during 10 days of competition in 11 cities of Belarus.

In two years there will be a new edition and it will be in the Republic of Azerbaijan, more precisely in the city of Ganja, the second most important city of the country located between Western Asia and Eastern Europe, which will host the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games. Previously, Kazan 2021 (capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, part of the Russian Federation) and Minsk 2023 (Belarus) were the hosts.





The town of Ganja, with 330,000 people, considered the second most important city due to its industrialization and culture, is building a new modern sports complex for the 2025 games. It is the second most populous town in Azerbaijan, after the capital, Baku. As happened in many cities throughout history, during the tsarist period it was called Elizavétpol and in times of the Azerbaijan SSR Kirovabad. In 1989 it recovered its name, Ganja.





Mariana Vasileva, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, told the Azerbaijan State News Agency some time ago that she did not hide her enthusiasm when she said, "We have enthusiastically welcomed the idea of holding these competitions in the regions. Each country attaches more importance to developed sports. I think we will focus on major Olympic sports, as well as traditional non-Olympic sports in all countries."





