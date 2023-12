The World International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) No-Gi Championship 2023 took place in Las Vegas Convention Center from December 7-9. Thousands of athletes from 668 clubs took part in the championships in 4 categories - adult male, adult female, juvenile and masters.

Atos Jiu-Jitsu from San Diego, California (USA) was the best team in the adult male and female categories. They left behind Brazilian Gracie Barra and another US team, Art of Jiu-Jitsu in the adult male category. In the adult female category the Art of Jiu-Jitsu took second place and Brazilian Alliance was third.

Art of Jiu-Jitsu won the team title in the Juvenile category with 73 points. Alliance was behind them 31 points. Watkins Wrecking Crew Martial Arts took third place.

In the master’s category three Brazilian teams fought for the team title, and at the end Gracie Barra left behind Alliance with 14 points. GFTeam - Jiu Art took third place.