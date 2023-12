Sweden's girls took gold at the Floorball 2023 World Championship in Singapore, which ended on Sunday. It is the 11th Cup that the Swedes have taken to their trophy cabinets, being by far the queens of the sport.

Sweden, as previous forecasts and the history of the sport itself suggested, arrived in the city-state of Singapore with a single premise: to continue to show the world that they are the true masters of the sport since 2003, when they won their first title.

Since then, they have won 11 gold medals, 9 in a row and one runner-up, not insignificant for other teams, but not so for Sweden, which with such a track record would only settle for victory.

On this occasion, they beat the second team in world titles, Finland, by 6 to 4. The Finns were not able to take the lead in titles (they have two, in 1999 and 2001, the last one against the Swedes) and had to settle for another runner-up position.

Sweden is the current floorball world champion. IFF

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland missed the chance to add medals and lost against the Czech Republic in an even match. The Czechs took bronze with a 5-4 win, their first medal in 12 years (in 2011 they had also beaten Switzerland in the battle for the podium, that time 3-2).

In the battle for fifth to eighth place, Slovakia beat Poland 7-4 to finish fifth, while Latvia beat Denmark 6-4 to secure their place. The host team, Singapore, finished in twelfth place.

⭐@iffwfc 2023 All-Star Team⭐



Goalkeeper: SUI #94 – Lara Heini

Defender: FIN #80 – My Kippilä

Defender: SWE #27 – Moa Andersson

Centre: FIN #28 – Veera Kauppi

Forward: SWE #13 – Wilma Johansson

Forward: FIN #27 – Oona Kauppi#wfc2023 #floorball #floorballunite pic.twitter.com/ibXF4yGmDi — IFF (@IFF_Floorball) December 11, 2023

With this new title at the Floorball World Championship 2023 in Singapore, Sweden's women make it 11 out of 14 in the history of the world championships. In this way, the Kingdom of Sweden stretches the distance with Finland second with 2 golds and Switzerland with only one title also obtained in Singapore, but in 2005.