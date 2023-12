Two-time Olympic swimming medallist Kliment Kolesnikov has expressed his scepticism about the criteria for Russia's participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the inclusion of athletes with neutral status. Swimmers, in particular, must first obtain this status from the international federation (World Aquatics) in order to qualify for the Games.

"It is good that the IOC has taken this step in principle and has made a decision on admission. Another thing is that the conditions for the neutral status of World Aquatics remain the same. If you don't agree with them, you don't get the neutral status of World Aquatics. If you don't get neutral status, you don't qualify for the Olympic Games," said the Russian swimmer in an interview with Matchtv.

"I can only speak for myself. There are guys who are willing to accept these conditions from the international federations and perform. I will be happy for them if they go to the Olympics. I cannot accept this," Kolesnikov said.