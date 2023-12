World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union have announced that the opening and closing ceremonies for the England 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup have been secured. The opening match will take place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and the iconic Twickenham Stadium will host the final on 27 September 2025.

The 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup will kick off on August 22 at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, with the host team launching the best in women's rugby. The tournament will conclude with the final in London on 27 September, likely setting a record for attendance according to current estimates.

It promises to be an exciting tournament with 8 host cities for a sport that continues to grow. The 8 host cities and venues are: Brighton and Hove - Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium; Bristol - Ashton Gate; Exeter - Sandy Park; London - Twickenham Stadium; Manchester - Salford Community Stadium; Northampton - Franklin's Gardens; Sunderland - Stadium of Light; and York - York Community Stadium.

Emily Scott of Harlequins leads out the team at Twickenham Stadium. © Getty Images

The main stadiums will host the final and the opening match, accommodating a total of 58,498 and 49,000 seated spectators, respectively. If the current world number one team, the host nation, reaffirms their credentials, the stadiums are likely to be filled, achieving a record attendance for the Women's World Cup, with the number of participating teams expanded from 12 to 16.

The final will take place at Twickenham on Saturday, September 27, 2025, with symbolic significance for a tournament that aims to capture hearts and headlines worldwide, inspiring the next generation of fans, players, and partners around one of the most thrilling spectacles in sports. In doing so, the organizers hope to break the attendance record in women's rugby of 58,498 people, selling out tickets in one of the world's most iconic sports venues.

A joint venture between World Rugby and the RFU, with the support of the UK government, England 2025 aims to be a spectacular celebration of women's rugby and women's sports in general for 5 weeks, attempting to attract new audiences and providing an exciting opportunity for the growth of rugby at the national and global levels.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup quarter-final between New Zealand and Canada. © Getty Images

It is worth noting that Canada, England, France, and New Zealand have secured their right to participate in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup by finishing among the top four in the last RWC 2021. The remaining 12 spots will be filled through the WXV (the top 6 teams excluding those already qualified) and regional competitions in 2024.

The regionals will qualify the top-ranked team from the 6 Nations, excluding France and England, who are already qualified; the champion of the Rugby Africa Cup 2024; the champion of the Rugby Africa Women's Cup 2024; the champion of the Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2024; the top-ranked team (excluding New Zealand and Canada) from the Pacific Four Series 2024; the champion of the Oceania Rugby Women's Championship 2024; and the champion of the South America Playoff.