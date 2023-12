The regional president stated that next year's Olympic surfing competition will take place in French Polynesia as originally planned, bringing an end to disputes and speculations about a change of venue due to environmental reasons.

The President of French Polynesia, Moetai Brotherson, informed AFP hours ago that a solution had been found for the competition to be held in Teahupo'o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti, as originally planned, and that this decision was reached in consultation with environmental associations.

Australian Olivia Ottaway dives under a wave in Teahupo'o. © Getty Images

The debate had arisen regarding the suitability of the island as the venue for the Surfing competitions due to environmental concerns. Tensions escalated after a construction barge used to install a new judging tower in the sea, supposed to reach a height of 14 meters (46 feet), damaged more corals on the beach during trials.

In response, some had considered relocating the events to the French Atlantic coast, home to Europe's most famous surf beaches, including Biarritz. Despite acknowledging they were "ill-prepared," France's Minister of Sports, Amelie Oudea-Castera, ruled out any relocation of Olympic surfing events, stating that there was no "Plan B."

Australian Callum Robson surfs a barrel wave in Teahupo'o. © Getty Images

This past Sunday, Regional President Brotherson presented a phased plan for the construction of the new aluminum tower, set to be completed by May 13, ensuring adherence to established deadlines. In fact, an event from the World Surf League, considered a dress rehearsal for the Olympics, will be used to dispel any doubts about the timing of the necessary construction work for the world's premier sporting event.

It's worth noting that the Surfing events are scheduled for the European summer, from July 27 to 30, in idyllic French Polynesia (a group of 118 islands in the South Pacific belonging administratively to France). The competition will feature two categories, one for women and one for men. This marks the second time Surfing will be included as an Olympic sport, following its debut in Tokyo 2020.