2022 European Champion, Gemma Howell yesterday, December 11, announced her retirement from judo. During a highly successful judo career, Gemma reached the podium for Great Britain Judo at the European Championships in Sofia and Tel Aviv, represented Team GB at two Olympic Games (London and Tokyo) and picked up multiple medals on the IJF World Tour.

Gemma claimed Junior World and European bronze medals in 2008 before making her IJF World Tour debut the following year when she finished 5th at the Paris Grand Slam, competing in the -57kg category. Gemma later went on to win bronze at the prestigious Paris event in 2020, competing in the -70kg category.

Gemma went on to win a further two Grand Slam bronze medals and a silver at the 2022 Tel Aviv Grand Slam whilst on the Grand Prix stage, she has won 10 medals including gold medals in Zagreb and Budapest in 2019.

Gemma has overcome multiple injuries and eleven surgeries throughout her career. Gemma’s career highlight came in 2022 when she won gold at the European Championships in Sofia in the -63kg category; 4 years after taking bronze at the Championships in Tel Aviv in the -70kg category.

Britain's Gemma Howell celebrates defeating Kosovo's Laura Fazliu in the women's under 63 kg gold medal bout of the European Judo Championships 2022 © NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images

Upon her retirement, Gemma said: “It is so hard to say this out loud and I will be honest, I have been dreading this moment, but I finally think it is time to start putting my health first and retire from judo. I thought about stopping last year, after the last surgery, and never cried so much in my life. I know it wasn’t the right time then, but I do feel like now is the right time. It doesn’t make the decision any easier though. If my body would let me, I would keep doing this sport forever. It is the best sport in the world.”

Speaking about making the decision to retire 7 months ahead of Paris, Gemma said: “The surgeon said in the summer that my arm injury was ‘career-ending’ due to the timing required to return; but I choose to believe in the 1% chance that I could return and make Paris.

A recent diagnosis of Dupuytren's contracture has resulted in me having 7 courses of radiotherapy, which has set me back even more. I think this is my body's way of saying ‘enough is enough’.

Reflecting on her career, Gemma commented: “I am really proud of what I have achieved and how I have come back from all the injuries. Qualifying for London was massive, I can still recall picking up my Olympic kit.

The win at the European Championships is the best feeling I have ever had in my entire life. Knowing what I overcame to get to that point made it all the more special.”

Speaking about the next chapter, Gemma said: “It is going to take some time to get used to. Judo is my life, it’s my identity, it’s all I have ever known. I have plans to become a maths teacher, but I think it will take a while to get away from being ‘Judo Gemma’."