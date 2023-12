Team Mexico secured five places from six for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Taekwondo tournament during the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final 2023 in Manchester. Jessica García (52 kg), Claudia Romero (47), Fernanda Vargas (+67), Luis Mario Nájera (80 kg) and reigning Paralympic champion Juan Diego García (70 kg) were among the best six athletes in their weight categories, which allowed them to qualify for Paris 2024.

“For us it is a great joy and satisfaction to now have five direct positions. We have worked very hard so that the Mexican team could go to the events that give points to the ranking, and now be able to say that we have those places and that it fills both the athletes and us with joy.” , declared the national coach, Jannet Alegría.

There will be another opportunity to seek one more place in the Continental Olympic Qualifiers which will be held in April 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

“We have done a very hard job since Tokyo 2020, and now we are very happy to have five places, and also motivated to continue working next year to get the last place we are missing in the 58 kilo category,” indicated the national coach.