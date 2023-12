The grid for the UEFA Women's Nations League has been revealed. The defending World Champions, Spain, will face the Netherlands, while Germany takes on France in a tournament that also grants tickets to Paris 2024.

Important women's football matches are set to take place in February of next year. Spain will strive to defend their world title won in Australia/New Zealand and clinch the UEFA Women's Nations League. They must overcome the Netherlands in the semi-final and then await the winner of the clash between France and Germany.





The prize for this tournament is the UEFA Women's Nations League Trophy, officially presented yesterday alongside the draw for the finals at the House of European Football in Nyon.





The prestigious trophy stands at 60 cm in height and weighs 10.5 kg. Crafted from silver with engraved lines on its body, it takes on an elegant, ergonomic, and balanced form. The design symbolizes the movement of all nations ascending through the three leagues and lifting the winners. The main frame of the trophy consists of 51 sections, with the four final modules ascending from it, collectively representing the 55 UEFA member associations.

The trophy will be lifted for the first time on February 28 by the inaugural winners of the UEFA Women's Nations League: France, Germany, the Netherlands, or Spain. In addition, they will secure an equally or even more significant prize, qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.





It's worth noting that as the host of the Games, France is automatically qualified. Therefore, in the case of reaching the Nations Cup Final, the third-placed team will earn a ticket to vie for gold in the Parisian lands in July next year.





Draw and Format:

Semifinal 1: Spain vs Netherlands

Semifinal 2: France vs Germany





The winners of the two semifinals, scheduled for February 23, will earn the right to play in the tournament final on February 28, while the losers will compete for the third position. Notably, if France reaches the final, the third-place team will also secure qualification for Paris 2024.

