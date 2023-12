The golf world is in shock. The world number three, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, has been expelled from the PGA and the American circuit due to his signing with the Saudi Liv Golf league.

The reason given by the organizations is "participating in unauthorized tournaments." The agreement is estimated to involve figures exceeding €500 million. According to specialized sources such as Golf Digest, last Monday the PGA informed all golfers in a written statement, outlining the reasons for such a significant decision.

The signing took place last Thursday, and it was then that the PGA convened and studied what to do with Rahm's situation. Now, Rahm faces a very likely sanction that will affect him directly, as by nullifying the results of the last season, in which he won four titles, he won't have grounds for eligibility in the upcoming 2024-2025 season. These tournaments are the ones that allow access to the best competitions, where the Spaniard had earned his reputation through merits.

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. © Getty Images





Saudi Arabia is a constant attraction for the arrival of players because the astronomical figures it handles and offers to golfers make it nearly impossible for them to refuse the offers. What happened with Rahm already happened with others like Cameron Smith, or the Spanish Sergio García, and the Englishmen Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter. They are all now members of the LIV Golf and have left behind a brilliant history in the most important circuits in the sport of golf. Obviously, Rahm won't be the last, and others will follow him, and the PGA remains concerned about the continuous exodus of players, unable to do anything more than sanction them. The powerful allure of money could lead to more departures in the coming days. On December 31, the lists are published, and everything is up in the air awaiting more exits.

As always in every story, there is someone who may be harmed and others who benefit. With Rahm's exit, the player occupying the 51st position in the rankings will benefit by moving up to the top 50, and thus, will be able to play in the eight best circuit tournaments. This man is Mackenzie Hughes. Also, Alex Smalley moves up one spot to 60 and can compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational, and finally, Carl Yuan, who will retain his card by securing the 125th position.