The WBSC Africa has announced the dates for the qualifying tournaments for the WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup, the WBSC U23 Baseball World Cup, the WBSC Men's Softball World Cup and the WBSC Baseball5 World Cup due to be held in 2024.

Baseball World Cup Qualifiers

Johannesburg (South Africa) will play host to the U15 Baseball World Cup Qualifiers from 11-14 January. The VI WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup will be held later in 2024. Dates and venues will be announced shortly. The winner of the Johannesburg tournament will become the sixth national team to qualify. The United States are the defending U15 World Champions.

-Africa (1) -

-The Americas (5) Qualifying tournament to be held in the Dominican Republic in February 2024.

-Asia (2) No. 5 Chinese Taipei, No. 1 Japan.

-Europe (2) No. 7 Netherlands, No. 14 Italy.

-Oceania (1) No. 34 Guam.

-Wild Card (1).

The International Baseball Federation has organised 13 editions of the U-16 World Youth Baseball Championship from 1989 to 2011.

Johannesburg will also host the U-23 Baseball World Cup Qualifiers from 21-27 February. The winner will complete the line-up of 12 participating national teams that will participate in the V WBSC U-23 Baseball Cup, which will be held at the Shaoxing Baseball & Softball Sports Culture Center from 6-15 September next year. The South African Baseball Union (SABU) will host and organise both Qualifiers.

2024 will be an exciting year full of Qualifiers. WBSC

Africa (1)

Asia (3): No. 1 Japan, No. 4 Korea, No. 5 Chinese Taipe

The Americas (4): No. 6 Venezuela, No. 12 Puerto Rico, No. 13 Colombia, No. 20 Nicaragua

Europe (2): No. 7 Netherlands and No. 18 Great Britain.

Oceania (1): No. 11 Australia.

Wild Card (1): No. 24 China.

World No. 1 Japan are the defending U-23 World Champions.







Softball World Cup Qualifier

Makapane in the Mpumalanga region, close to the world famous Kruger National Park in South Africa, will host the Men's Softball World Cup Qualifier from 26 February to 3 March.

The XVIII WBSC Men's Softball World Cup will be the first edition to be played in the new two-stage format, with the group stage and final taking place in consecutive years. An expanded field of 18 teams will compete in three groups, with the top two teams from each group plus two wild cards advancing to the final.

Prince Albert, Canada, will host one group and the final. Oklahoma City, USA, will host a second group. The third group host city will be announced at a later date.





The XVIII WBSC Men's Softball World Cup now has 12 qualified teams:

-As hosts, world No. 4 Canada and No. 5 USA have earned a place in the group stage.

-In addition, No. 6 Czech Republic, No. 11 Denmark and No. 16 Netherlands qualified through the European Championship, while No. 3 Japan, No. 12 Singapore and No. 15 Philippines advanced from the Asian Qualifier.

-Meanwhile, defending champions and world number two Australia and number seven New Zealand qualified via the Oceania Qualifier.



Baseball5 World Cup Qualifiers

Adding a unique and dynamic twist to the African season calendar, the Baseball5 World Cup Qualifiers will take place from 5-10 February in Praia, Cape Verde. The top two finishers will become the third and fourth national teams to qualify for the II WBSC Baseball5 World Cup to be held in Hong Kong at the end of 2024. Cuba are the defending Baseball5 World Champions.

-Africa (2).

-The Americas (3).

-Asia (3).

-Europe (2) No. 2 France, No. 10 Lithuania.

-Oceania (1).

-Wild Card (1).

The Cape Verde Baseball-Softball Federation will become a full member of the WBSC in December 2020. The National Olympic Committee announced its support for the development of Baseball5 in April 2022.





"The WBSC Africa World Cup Qualifier 2024 promises to be a festival of sportsmanship, skill, and excitement. With diverse events across age groups and formats, the Qualifiers will raise the profile of baseball and softball in Africa, reflecting the continent's growing influence on the global stage. As fans eagerly await the start of play, one thing is certain - the road to the World Cup is paved with passion, determination and the unbridled spirit of competition," said the WBSC Africa in a press release.