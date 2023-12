Jared watched as his sister, Hannah, triumphed in her Ski Cross World Cup event in Arosa before he took to the slopes. Unbeknownst to him, he was about to make history, and that's exactly what happened.

Minutes later, Jared's victory made them the first siblings to achieve elite-level wins in the World Cup on the same day. It happened last Tuesday, and undoubtedly, what the two have accomplished will be hard to replicate.

In Hannah's case, her victory came with a high level of skill and a bit of luck. The three finalists she had to face got tangled in an incident and fell shortly after the race began. "It's a pretty special moment, for sure," exclaimed the Canadian shortly after her arrival.

The collision among the three finalists—Marielle Thompson, Christina Foedermayr, and Marielle Berger Sabbatel—who crossed the finish line in that order after Hannah, took a while to materialize due to the impact that prevented them from competing for the win. As per the regulations, since they had to abandon the race, all three received the same position, so officially, they shared the second place. Some made their debut on a World Cup podium, like the Austrian Foedermayr, who also participated in a big final for the first time.

Jared Schmidt takes 1st place, Sandra Naeslund of Team Sweden during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup Men's and Women's Ski Cross on December 8, 2023 in Val Thorens, France. © Getty Images





Two of the top contenders were absent from the event. Sandra Naeslund participated in the small final after finishing third in her semifinal, while local favorite Fanny Smith did not make it past the quarter-final stage. Neither had a chance to compete for the victory. In Val Thorens, the first World Cup event, they also did not perform well despite being favorites. In Naeslund's case, a streak of 19 consecutive World Cup wins came to an end. Tuesday's race was also the first time the Swede failed to make the big final in a World Cup since February 2020. Nevertheless, Naeslund currently holds the second position in the overall World Cup standings, behind leader Berger Sabbatel, while Schmidt has moved up to third place.

Then it was the turn for the men's category, with Hannah raising her arms in victory, Jared Schmidt entered the scene. "I saw in the start, so it kind of gave me a little extra energy," said the younger brother. She is 29, and he is 26. It was an exciting men's big final as he crossed the finish line ahead of his compatriot Reece Howden, while Erik Mobaerg and Tobias Mueller finished third and fourth respectively. It was Schmidt's second World Cup win; he claimed his maiden victory by winning the second event in Val Thorens last week. "It's awesome," he said. "I carried a lot of confidence out of Val Thorens with the win there. That was a crazy day. I showed up here a few days later and had really good starts right off the hop. I'm feeling really good." Regarding the significance of the result, Schmidt said: "Pretty sweet for the Schmidts in Arosa. What a night, what a race! This is awesome - it's a dream."

Schmidt leads the overall men's World Cup standings after three events, with Austria's Tristan Takats in second and Howden in third. The next stop for the athletes is Innichen, where the men's and women's qualifying starts on December 19 in what will be the last World Cup event of 2023.