The Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, the iconic stadium where Stade Français play their home matches, will host the Rugby Europe Championship 2024 Final on 17 March 2024.

The multi-purpose stadium, regularly used for rugby practices, particularly for the French league matches featuring the team in pink jerseys, will host the final of the rugby tournament that brings together the top European teams not participating in the Six Nations.

The tournament will kick off in February with a group stage clash between the Netherlands and Spain at the National Rugby Center in Amsterdam at 1:15 p.m. CET. The best eight European teams will then compete to reach the final on 17 March at the legendary stadium where Stade Français plays its home games.

As for the main event in France in March, there will be four matches on Sunday 17 March 2024, culminating in the championship final at 21:00, with the qualifiers and bronze finals taking place from midday.

The Paris event will be organized in collaboration with the French Rugby Federation (FFR), the National Rugby League (LNR), the Île-de-France Rugby League (LIFR), and the Interministerial Delegation for Major Sporting Events (DIGES).

Octavian Morariu, President of Rugby Europe, said: "Rugby in France has never been stronger after the Rugby World Cup, where we saw the visible appetite for the game in the country and the impact of Portugal and others with their performances. This event will be truly special for us, as 2024 marks the 90th anniversary of Rugby Europe and its predecessor FIRA".

"Being able to count on the support of our key partners in the FFR, LNR, LIFR, and DIGES to support this project is a testament to their commitment to the growth of the game in Europe. It will be a day where we can celebrate rugby and its values on our continent and see some of the best players in our continent showcasing their skills in a world-class arena. We look forward to seeing everyone there," he added.





All the matches:

3/2/24 - Netherlands v Spain, Amsterdam, National Rugby Center, 1:15 p.m. CET

3/2/24 - Belgium v Portugal, venue to be confirmed, 8 p.m. CET

4/2/24 - Germany v Georgia, Dessau, Paul Greifzu Stadium, 3 p.m. CET

4/2/24 - Poland v Romania, Gdynia, Narodowy Stadion, 8:15 p.m. CET

10/2/24 - Georgia v Netherlands, Tbilisi, Avchala Stadium, 11 a.m. CET

10/2/24 - Portugal v Poland, Lisbon, CAR Jamor, 8 p.m. CET

11/2/24 - Spain v Germany, Madrid, Estadio Nacional Complutense, 12:45 p.m. CET

17/2/24 - Georgia v Spain, Tbilisi, Avchala Stadium, 1 p.m. CET

17/2/24 - Romania v Portugal, Bucharest, Arcul de Triumf, 3:30 p.m. CET

17/2/24 - Belgium v Poland, venue to be confirmed, 6 p.m. CET

18/2/24 - Netherlands v Germany, Amsterdam, National Rugby Center, 1:30 p.m. CET

The semifinals will take place during the weekend of March 2 and 3, while the finals will be in Paris on the weekend of March 17.

It is worth noting that in the last edition, the Georgian men's team won the 2023 Rugby Europe Championship, defeating Portugal 38-11 in the final after trailing 12-11 at half-time. Georgia's dominance secured their sixth European title at the Civitas Nuevo Vivero in Badajoz (Extremadura, Spain) on 19 March 2023.

The tournament was created to attract other European teams and provide them with top-level competition, in an attempt to rival the renowned Six Nations tournament, which has been played for 140 years (since 1883 with teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England, since 1910 with the inclusion of France, and since 1996 in its current format with Italy).