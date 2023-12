The seventh edition of the Mother of the Nation Ju-Jitsu Cup is scheduled to be held at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on December 16 and 17, boasting a prize pool of Dh 400,000. Female athletes from various clubs and academies across the nation are gearing up to compete in four categories: Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, and Over-18.

H.E. Yousef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Mother of the Nation Ju-Jitsu Cup holds a special place in the hearts of Emirati female athletes and is considered one of the most prominent local tournaments that spotlight emerging female talents. It discovers talents capable of achieving success at the highest levels and reaching international podiums.”

“This championship is an ideal platform for female ju-jitsu athletes to improve and perform well. It also prepares them for future competitions and supports national teams by identifying talented competitors who can make a significant impact in different competitions.”





Bout at Mother of the Nation Ju-Jitsu Cup © Action UAE





Reflecting on the tournament’s importance, Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports, said, “The Mother of the Nation Ju-Jitsu Cup is a major national event. Emirati female jiu-jitsu athletes have shown outstanding skills in local, regional, and global competitions, bringing home many medals. This showcases how significant the Federation’s tournaments, especially the Mother of the Nation Cup, are. Athletes from Palms Sports Team 777 have exceptional skills and a strong competitive drive, ensuring their excellence in this prestigious tournament.”

Mahmoud Al-Sayed, Director of the Ju-Jitsu Academy at Al-Wahda Club, said, “We’re confident in our ability to defend the championship title. Our athletes have dedicated themselves to rigorous training and preparation for the upcoming competitions. We’re grateful to the UAE Ju-Jitsu Federation for providing this invaluable platform to our female competitors, allowing them to showcase their determination, skills, and compete at the highest levels.”

Dana Al-Breiki from Al-Jazira Ju-Jitsu Club in the Under-18 category, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We are happy to participate in this esteemed tournament and are ready to compete and aim for the podium again.”

The official weigh-in session for the competitions begins Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, the first day of the competitions, is allocated to qualifying and elimination rounds, concluding on Sunday with the final rounds and the crowning of the winners.

Last year, Al Wahda Club secured titles in both the adult and under-18 categories, while Palms Sports Academy Team 777 emerged victorious in the Under-16 category.