Steve Simon to step down from the presidency of the WTA, will continue as CEO

A few days ago, Steve Simon announced in an interview with the BBC that he will resign from his position as the president of the WTA once a successor is chosen, but he will continue within the organization as the chief executive officer.

The change in presidency won't be the only one, as upcoming changes in the WTA leadership include the appointment of an executive director who will work alongside Simon, as well as the director of WTA Ventures, a crucial aspect of the commercial sector.

During the interview, Simon mentioned that "our preference" is to "find a female candidate" for the position of executive director. However, the recent development of the WTA Finals in Cancun has not positively contributed to all the changes, and some have been expedited. The delayed announcement of the venue and the organization of the event, which left much to be desired with many facilities unfinished, sparked protests. The weather did not help, but obviously, this factor cannot be attributed to anyone.

Players like Aryna Sabalenka expressed their protests about the treatment, and others like Martina Navratilova called for a change in the direction of the WTA. The WTA has suffered economic losses in the last two fiscal years, partly due to the pandemic and partly due to the decision not to play in China.

However, in April, the WTA announced that tournaments would return to the Asian country, something that seems to have aided its recovery.