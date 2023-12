Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, the Philippines, Slovenia, Turkey, and the United States will host the matches featuring the top 16 national teams in both men's and women's categories.

This marks the sixth edition of the prestigious tournament that has brought together the best teams each summer since 2018.

In the upcoming edition, the preliminary phase will span three continents: Asia, Europe, and North and South America. Eight men's and eight women's teams will compete, with the men playing from June 27 to 30 and the women from June 20 to 23. It will serve as a crucial test just weeks before the Olympic event in Paris 2024.

While some cities in each country are yet to be determined, the initial matchups have been revealed following the draw. The women will compete in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Antalya, Turkey, from May 14 to 19. A week later, the men will kick off their campaigns in the same locations.





Women's Draw for the Preliminary Phase of 2024





After the preliminary phase in Europe and South America, VNL 2024 will move on to Asia and North America. The women will play in Macao and Arlington, Texas, USA (the host city of last year's VNL Finals), from May 28 to June 2, while the men will face off in Japan (host city to be confirmed) and Ottawa, Canada, from June 4 to 9.

The preliminary phase will conclude for the women from June 11 to 16, with groups hosted in Hong Kong and Japan. In the following week, the men will complete their schedules in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and Manila, the Philippines.

The top seven teams of each gender will advance to the VNL Finals, along with the host countries.

The 16 women's national teams participating in VNL 2024 will be Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Thailand, defending champions Turkey, and the United States.

Men's bracket for the Preliminary Phase of 2024





The men's title will be contested by Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cuba, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, defending champions Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and the United States.

At stake is not only the title but also Olympic spots. Specifically, five spots remain to be filled for Paris 2024, determined by the results of this preliminary phase.

Qualifiers for Paris 2024 - Men's:

Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Poland, and the United States

Qualifiers for Paris 2024 - Women's:

Brazil, Dominican Republic, Poland, Serbia, Turkey, and the United States

France as the host, in both categories.

In 2023, Poland emerged as the champions in the men's category, while Turkey claimed the title in the women's category.

The Volleyball Nations League 2023 for men had six preliminary round venues and one designated for the finals. The tournament started in Ottawa (Canada), Nagoya (Japan), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Orleans (France), Anaheim (USA), and Pasay (Philippines). The champion was determined in Gdansk (Poland).

Similarly, the women's edition also had six preliminary round venues and one designated for the finals. The tournament commenced in Antalya (Turkey), Nagoya (Japan), Hong Kong (China), Brasilia (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand), and Suwon (South Korea). The champion was determined in Arlington (USA).