The Paris 2024 Games will welcome neutral Russian and Belarusian athletes following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision for next year's event, according to the head of the organising committee.

"As the organising committee, we welcome and respect this decision," said Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet.

"We will welcome these athletes (...) to take part within the rules that have been indicated, so no flags, no anthems, no officials, no team sports. So these delegations will be very small, but they will be welcome for Paris 2024.”