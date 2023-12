With less than eight months to go before the Paris Olympics, organisers and the French government are straining relations due to the approach in preparing for the Olympic event.

There are three issues causing the most concern: environmental aspects around the surfing venue in Tahiti, the security of the unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine, and the efficiency of public transport in the Paris region. The opening ceremony will be the first time in the history of the Games that it will take place outside of a sports facility.

Protests over public transport in Paris over the last 18 months have spilled into the political arena. In mid-November, the city's Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, declared that the city's transport system would "not be ready" for the summer of 2024. Transport Minister Clement Beaune admitted there is "still work to be done" while accusing the mayor of "political treason." Valérie Pécresse, president of the Paris region, caused a stir by announcing that metro ticket prices would double during the Olympics, reaching four euros ($4.30). The Paris city council has now requested a review of the fares.

Parisian police also recently announced increased security measures, station closures, and the need for QR codes for residents, in addition to well-justified visitor movements in any residence.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) diplomatically stated that it was "reassured" but described the transportation operation as "extremely complex." The opening ceremony is one of the most challenging and tension-inducing fronts. A long stretch of the river is, by nature, harder to monitor than a stadium, and it will be the first time the event is taken out of a sports facility.

The public transportation is one of the most significant concerns.. © Getty Images

As a third element of tension, environmental aspects come into play. After much back and forth, the surfing competitions will proceed in French Polynesia as planned, according to the regional president, declaring that the intense dispute between organisers, authorities, and environmental groups has ended.

The unprecedented opening ceremony on the River Seine requires an increase in security. © Getty Images

Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson told AFP on Sunday that a meeting with environmental associations had yielded "a solution" allowing the contest to be held at Teahupo'o on the island of Tahiti. Problems and disputes have persisted. This month, the construction of a judges' tower in Tahiti brought protests as corals were broken during testing. France's Atlantic coast hosts some of Europe's most famous surfing beaches, and local officials had hoped to host the events there.

Finally, the war between Russia and Ukraine is also on the agenda regarding the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes in Paris 2024. On Friday, the IOC finally gave the green light for them to compete, albeit under a neutral banner and subject to strict conditions. Only individual athletes who do not actively support the war in Ukraine and are not contracted to the military will be admitted, according to the IOC. The IOC says there are currently only 11 athletes, eight Russians and three Belarusians, who have qualified and meet these criteria.

