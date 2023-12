More money. A lot more money. The Saudi Arabian League, LIV, undoubtedly attracts all kinds of players, and their multimillion-dollar contracts are a lure. The latest to arrive is Jon Rahm, who, according to reports, will earn between 300 and 600 million dollars for his agreement.

The Spaniard is one of the most important players at the moment, and this will trigger a "ripple effect." Golf is one of the sports in which the attraction of lucrative contracts is building a new scenario, but it is not the only one. Something similar is indeed happening in football, for example, where Asian or Middle Eastern leagues are convincing very important players to join them. Boxing or high-level sporting events are also choosing these scenarios.

LIV Chief Executive Greg Norman, who was one of the most successful players in his time, said, in statements collected by AFP, that a "domino effect" of more high-profile players making the lucrative leap and participating in these kinds of competitions.

Greg Norman during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami on October 22, 2023 in Doral, Florida. © Getty Images





Rahm is not the first; before him, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, or fellow Spaniard Sergio García have already made the leap to Saudi Arabia, but Rahm is probably the most important of all due to his curriculum and trajectory.

Speaking from Saudi Arabia on the BBC's World Business Report, Norman pointed out that "having Jon on board is of vital importance for our next steps into the future and what we want to do." He added: "LIV continues to grow and develop."

Since Rahm's arrival in Saudi Arabia, many players have put themselves forward, as Norman points out, and are considering the possibility of making the leap.

Rahm's move comes as the PGA Tour and the Saudi sponsors of LIV try to finalize the details of their surprising merger announced in June, for which a deadline of December 31 has been set to agree on a framework for the new PGA-LIV joint venture.