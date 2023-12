The 16th memorial of Dr. Pranciškaus Eigminas was held in Lithuania on December 9-10. Fighters from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Armenia, the United States of America, Tajikistan, Spain, Holland, Germany, Israel, Poland and Finland took part in the annual sambo tournament.

Athletes from the host country took almost all the gold medals. Only in three weight categories sambists from Estonia, Armenia and Poland managed to steal gold medals from Lithuanians.

German Duran from Estonia won the competition in men’s 79 kg, Vazgen Margaryan took the gold medal in combat sambo’s 71 kg and Julian Tomasz Rynkowski was the strongest in combat sambo 88 kg weight category. The other 10 gold medals were taken by the host nation.

Dr. Pranciškaus Eigminas was the first president of the Lithuanian Sambo Federation, the General Secretary and vice-president of FIAS.

All the winners of the 16th Dr. Pranciškaus Eigminas memorial tournament

Women

50 kg – Dovilė Čiegiene (Lithuania)

59 kg – Arūnė Šlefendoraitė (Lithuania)

72 kg – Mija Lementauskaitė (Lithuania)

+72 kg - Karina Stefanovič (Lithuania)

Men

58 kg – Orestas Ziminas (Lithuania)

64 kg - Maksimas Jakovlev (Lithuania)

71 kg – Vilius Sasnauskas (Lithuania)

79 kg - German Duran (Estonia)

88 kg - Martynas Dolgovas (Lithuania)

+88 kg - Tomas Paskalucas (Lithuania)

Combat sambo

71 kg - Vazgen Margaryan (Armenia)

88 kg - Julian Tomasz Rynkowski (Poland)

+88 kg - Mantas Maroz (Lithuania)