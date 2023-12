Almost without a break, a week after Dubai hosted a new edition of this competition, it is now Astana's turn to serve as the stage for a special tournament, as Kazakhstan takes on the world in a new, thrilling IBA event.

A group of Kazakh boxers will step into the ring against a world team in what promises to be an exciting contest. One of the most intriguing clashes will be between 2023 IBA World Champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay, who will compete at 51kg after winning the title in the 48kg division, and Uzbekistan's Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov.

Kazakhstan's other world champion, Makhmud Sabyrkhan, will take on promising Cuban Oswaldo Díaz in the 57kg category.

Moving up in weight, Belgrade 2021 silver medallist Serik Temirzhanov will face another WBT Silver Belt Series winner, Pavel Fedorov, representing Serbia, in the 63.5 kg category.

In the 67 kg division, Kazakhstan's Dulat Bekbauov, silver medallist at the 2023 World Men's Boxing Championships in Tashkent, will face a tough challenge from Russian European Games runner-up Khariton Agrba, who has a perfect 12-0 record in professional boxing. Undefeated, he will be looking to extend his unbeaten run in Astana.

A picture from the latest edition of Champions' Night in Dubai on 9 December. IBA

Another 2023 IBA World Champion, Aslanbek Shymbergenov, will face the intriguing Jorge Cuellar of Cuba, a quarter-finalist at Tashkent 2023, in the 71kg division. It will be the first time that they will step into the ring together.

Bekzad Nurdauletov will challenge Russia's promising Nikita Zon in the 80 kg division, who has a record of 7 wins and 1 draw in professional boxing. In the same weight category, local prospect Yerassyl Zhakpekov will take on IBA Champions' Night winner Gradus Kraus from the Netherlands.

Finally, undefeated Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, with 11 wins in as many fights, will fight against South Africa's Jabulani Makhense, who has 14 wins and 2 losses in his record.

Before the year is out, the Moscow Champions' Night will provide a fitting end to the year. Several more editions are already planned, including those in Croatia and Slovenia, as well as one in Madrid in March 2024.