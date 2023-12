The new edition of the Dream Team, the designation for the basketball players of the United States national team when competing with NBA players, will first pass through London with some friendly matches before disembarking in Paris for the XXXIII games of the modern era.

After the failure of the United States in the last World Championship in Philippines-Indonesia-Japan 2023, finishing in fourth place, this time they will present not only NBA players but also figures from the world's most important basketball league, including the historical top scorer and the main post-Jordan King, LeBron James, and the all-around player and figure Kevin Durant, who had already won gold in London 2012.





After 12 years, the NBA returns to the English capital. The London O2 Arena will dress up to receive these and 10 more figures in what will be preparation friendlies for their only goal: winning the Olympic gold, as they have always done since the formation of the Dream Team (the true and only one, established in Barcelona 92 with Jordan, Magic, and Bird, among other NBA megastars), except for Athens 04 where they were relegated by Argentina.

London, United Kingdom, 6 August: Lebron James #6 of United States goes to the hoop against Andres Nocioni #13 of Argentina during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)





The Americans will progress in their preparation from lesser to greater challenges. They will start against an accessible opponent, South Sudan, on July 20, and then face the reigning world champion, the surprising Germany, on July 22. This exhibition mini-tour will be played at 8:00 PM UK time and will be the team's last preparation games under coach Steve Keer, who, as announced last month, will step down after the XXXIII Olympic Games of the modern era.





In addition to LeBron and Durant, other stars have expressed their desire to compete for the United States in what they consider (and the basketball world in general) the most important tournament in the world (above the World Cup). They include Stephen Curry, Jason Tatum, and Joel Embiid (who chose the United States over Cameroon and France), Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, among other great figures.

London, United Kingdom: Lebron James #6 and Kevin Durant #5 of United States react after Carmelo Anthony #15 was fouled on a play against Argentina during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)





It is worth noting that basketball will make its debut from 27 July to 10 August in Paris 2024, and groups are still unknown as four more participants are yet to be decided through the repechage involving 24 teams.





The United States has been the master and ruler of this sport since its inclusion in Berlin 1936, winning 16 of the 20 golds at stake. Two of the other three countries that won gold no longer exist the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: (EDITORS NOTE: A polarizing filter was used for this image.) Lebron James #6 of United States goes to the hoop against Luis Scola #4 of Argentina during the Men's Basketball Preliminary Round match on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Basketball Arena on August 6, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)





Only Argentina, with Ginobili, Nocioni, and Scola, managed to secure gold against NBA figures (Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, among others) since their participation (Barcelona 92), marking the worst failure in the history of the United States in the Olympics, leading to a scandal for players and the American federation that had never lost in the Olympic Games with all its stars.