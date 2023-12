The world's top skateboarders will return to Dubai in early 2024 for the exciting World Skate Tour competitions of Park and Street.

The venue will be Dubai Harbour, and the dates are already scheduled from 25th February to 5th March.

The Park event will start on 25th February and conclude on 3rd March, while the Street event will begin on 3rd March and finish on 10th March. These competitions will also serve as the last chance for athletes to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Aerial view of Dubai. Arada and world Skate

Dubai remains a hub for these disciplines, as last year's Park and Street World Championships were also held in the United Arab Emirates. It was a memorable event where athletes battled for world supremacy and coveted spots in the Paris 2024 Games. Arada and World Skate took the spotlight in announcing these competitions.