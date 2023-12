International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch described opening the door to the Paris 2024 Games to Russian and Belarusian athletes under certain conditions as a "painful but fair balance" as the war in Ukraine continues.

"I think we have found a painful but fair balance for the situation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Now it remains to be seen how many of them will qualify and how it will end," Samaranch told EFE at the Spanish Olympic committee's (COE) end-of-year gala.

"We have managed, in a very polarised world, to respect our Olympic Charter, but we have to recognise that we live in a real and very complex world," the IOC member said.

Russians and Belarussians, without their national symbols and as long as they have not defended the war or been associated with the military, will only be allowed to compete in individual events. Athletes from both Russia and Ukraine have reacted negatively to the move.

"The Olympic Games have their raison d'être to show that there is another way," Samaranch said of the world's conflicts.

"And that it doesn't matter how different we are, because what unites us is more important. You can compete fiercely against each other and then live together in an Olympic village as brothers, with a lot of respect. If ever that message was needed, it's now."

President of the Spanish Olympic Committee Alejandro Blanco and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, pose for photographers with athlete Jesús Ángel 'Chuso' García Bragado, who received an award for his career © COE

Samaranch said the IOC was "very optimistic and very excited about the Paris Games, but with a sense of responsibility because it is a huge undertaking that we are trying to achieve."

"But everything seems to indicate that the city of Paris is more than ready. Teams from all over the world are looking forward to it," he said.

The IOC vice-president said the IOC knew "just enough, nothing" about concerns over security during the Olympic fortnight.

"France has a lot of experience in organising international events. And when it comes to security, that goes without saying. So we are very confident in France's ability to keep us all safe, as it should be," he said.

At the meeting of the IOC Executive Board in Paris a fortnight ago, "the head of the security forces was there and he explained what could be explained" and left the Olympic leaders "with full confidence in their ability", he said.

The opening ceremony on the Seine in Paris, despite the organisational challenges, "could be wonderful, iconic forever," he said emotionally.

"We are talking about Paris, a wonderful city, and the French will spare no effort to showcase their great city," he added.