World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue today hosted a signing ceremony with Mr. Jianmin Guan, President of the Chinese Taekwondo Association and Mr. Yongxin Qin, Vice Mayor of Wuxi Municipal People’s Government, for the Wuxi 2025 World Taekwondo Championships.

The ceremony was conducted on the occasion of the Wuxi 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Slam which is taking place from 16-17 December.

In attendance at the ceremony were World Taekwondo Secretary General Mr. Jeongkang Seo, World Taekwondo Council members Mr. Jinbang Yang and Ms. Jingyu Wu.

Speaking following the signing ceremony, World Taekwondo President Choue said:

“We are delighted to have formalised our agreement with Wuxi who we have no doubt will host an unforgettable World Championships in 2025. Wuxi has demonstrated itself as a Taekwondo-loving city with the successful hosting of the Grand Slam Champions Series. Athletes can anticipate the very best conditions in 2025 and the perfect platform to showcase their talents to the world.”

Wuxi, China was selected to host the World Championships during the Council meeting in Baku in May 2023. It will be the second time that mainland China has hosted the World Taekwondo Championships after Beijing hosted the competition in 2007. Hong Kong also previously hosted the event in 1997.