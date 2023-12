The mixed gender team from China claimed gold on home soil today at the Wuxi 2023 World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Final and booked their place to perform at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 showcase.

The competition featured a mixture of traditional team match format and tag-team match format with the highest scoring team after three rounds emerging the victory.

Team China 2023 faced the Uzbekistan National Team in a thrilling final and came away victorious after a hotly contested fight which saw the two teams separated by just six points, 36:30. By winning the silver medal, the Uzbekistan National Team also won the right to compete at the Paris 2024 showcase.

The third team joining China, Uzbekistan at the Paris 2024 showcase will be the Brazil National Team 2023 who claimed bronze at the World Cup Team Championships Final along with the Daejeon Metropolitan City Taekwondo Team. The Brazilian National Team secured their place at Paris 2024 over Daejeon Metropolitan City due to a higher accumulative points difference between the points they scored and the points they conceded over all matches.

The 2023 Brazil National Team convincingly overcame Team Korea 47:32 in the bronze medal match to win bronze. Daejeon Metropolitan City narrowly defeated the Kazakhstan National Team by just one point, 21:20, in the first of the bronze medal matches.

The award ceremony of 2023 World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships © World Taekwondo

The fourth and final team to compete at the Paris 2024 showcase will be the French National Team who qualified as the host country.

The Paris 2024 showcase follows on from the great success of the showcase at the last Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020.