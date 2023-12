Spyros Capralos visited Kosovo for the first time, and his first stop was NOC-Kosovo, where he was received by the President, Ismet Krasniqi, and the Secretary General, Besim Aliti, where he toured the new facilities of KON-Kosovo and met with the staff and various officials.

Capralos was accompanied on his visit by officials from the Albanian National Olympic Committee, who accompanied him on his visit to Tirana, Albania.

Capralos' visit also included a meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, and the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hajrullah Çeku. The three judo gold medals won by Kosovo were one of the main topics of conversation.



However, the conversation also focused on the existing cooperation between the various parties, highlighting the Kosovo government's support for sport in general and the organisation of the Pristina 2030 Mediterranean Games in particular. Much of the effort is focused on the organisation of this event, which is just over eight years away.





The National Committee of Kosovo supports the country's athletes. It is pleased with the development of its athletes in recent years. OLYMPICS.COM



Their visit lasted two days (17 and 18 December 2023) and ended with a meeting with the press.

Capralos highlighted the development of NOC-Kosovo in the last three years and the tremendous drive of Kosovo's athletes, predicting future Olympic success in additional sports.



President Ismet Krasniqi, for his part, thanked the European leader for his visit and said that his visit provides even stronger support for NOC-Kosovo's projects.

Kosovo has taken part in two editions of the Summer Olympic Games. The country made its first appearance in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

On his first visit to the country, Capralos highlighted the development of sport in Kosovo in recent years. GETTY IMAGES





The country has won three medals in the summer editions, all gold, one at Rio 2016 and two more recently at Tokyo 2020. It has also participated in two Winter Olympics, but has yet to win any medals.