The president of Türkiye Taekwondo Federation Dr. Metin Şahin is happy with the Türkiye National team’s achievements in 2023.

“We have achieved historical successes in 2023, when the 100th anniversary of our Republic was celebrated. We became world champions as a team for the first time in our history and received the world's best coach and best female athlete awards. We will represent our country in Paris with a participation record of 13 Olympic and Paralympic athletes. This year, the Senior World Taekwondo Championship hosted by Azerbaijan was the biggest success in our history. We achieved success. We became world champions as a team for the first time in our history with 6 medals, 3 of which were gold. In the same championship, our National Teams Coach Ali Şahin was awarded the 'best coach' award and our athlete Merve Dinçel was deemed worthy of the 'best female athlete' award. Our success continued in the lower age groups. We came 3rd in Europe in the Stars category and became champions as a team in the Junior and Cadet European Taekwondo Championships. Our para taekwondo players also completed the year with the European championship.

All these successes and the grand prix and tournaments we participated in on the way to Paris 2024 have brought us to our ultimate goal. We will represent our country in Paris with the largest athlete participation in our history. We managed to obtain quotas in 5 out of 8 weight classes for the Olympic games and in 8 out of 10 weight classes for the Paralympic games. We will compete for medals in Paris with 13 athletes. We have achieved an unattainable success by bringing medals to our country in every Olympics held since Sydney 2000, when Taekwondo was included in the official program. We reinforced this success with para taekwondo added to the paralympic program in Tokyo 2020. We trust our technical team and all our athletes with this strength coming from our past. All our athletes are candidates for a medal in Paris. We won a total of 4 Olympic and Paralympic medals in Tokyo. I wholeheartedly believe that we will increase this number in Paris”, Şahin told TTF.