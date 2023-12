The influencer, youtuber and professional boxer will serve as a protagonist and collaborator with USA Boxing, using his social networks to showcase the athletes' preparations for the Olympic Games and serve as an inspiration to young people in their fight for sporting glory





The multi-talented Jake Paul, influencer, youtuber and, more recently, professional boxer, has partnered with USA Boxing on the US Olympic Boxing Team's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Paul will work as a USA Boxing ambassador and, in addition to training with the team, will provide an insider's look at the preparations, workouts and sessions the athletes go through on their way to the Olympics.

Paul will provide content through his social media channels and act as a mentor and driving force for the young amateur boxers as they compete for medals and Olympic glory.

Paul will be a member of the Olympic team, he will train at the Colorado Springs facility and with all his work and what he represents he will be able to raise awareness of boxing and the work behind it.





Jake Paul has partnered with the USA Boxing team for the 2024 Olympics pic.twitter.com/AhpQO4zIgK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 19, 2023



Speaking to AFP, Paul explained his desire and goal with this new initiative. "It has always been my goal to highlight not only boxing as a sport, but the people who work so hard to be the best at it," said Paul.

"The Olympic Games are the biggest stage in the world and I am honoured to help raise the profile of USA Boxing and mentor these inspiring young athletes as they go for gold," he added.





Jake Paul, during one of his last fights in 2023. GETTY IMAGES



Paul is a multi-faceted individual who has become a very influential figure in American society. He is an influencer, he sings and since 2020 he has taken up boxing and has made tremendous progress. In addition, shortly after becoming a boxer, in 2021, he created an organisation called Boxing Bullies, through which he creates content to deliver a message of courage, confidence and personal values that children need to grow up safer. "In just three years as a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a leading inspiration for younger generations and one of the most exciting and influential figures in boxing history," said Mike McAtee, CEO of USA Boxing.



It is clear that the impact of anything a figure like Jake Paul does will have a global reach and impact, which is why this association with the Olympic team and USA Boxing has been welcomed. "Jake will be an important resource for the young athletes on Team USA," he said. The Olympic Games are the greatest sporting showcase in the world and Paul is an icon who will serve as a vehicle for all those interested in the effort, sacrifice and journey of the boxers to the Olympics. He will bring to the table much of the content that sometimes goes unnoticed by the eye.