The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has revealed the participants for the third Premier12 to be held from 10-24 November 2024, with the final to be played at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The 12 participating teams will represent four of the five Olympic continents: Japan, Mexico, USA, South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Venezuela, the Netherlands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Australia, and Panama. They will compete in the Japanese capital in November next year.

"Congratulations to the world's top 12 teams for qualifying for the Premier12," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari. "We've had two memorable editions of the WBSC's flagship event, and we're looking forward to another hugely successful tournament next year, with the best in international baseball captivating fans around the world."

The participating teams will be divided into two groups for round-robin matches. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Round. In the Super Round, the first and second placed teams will compete in the Premier12 Final, while the third and fourth placed teams will battle it out for third place.

The prestigious tournament will take place in three locations. Chinese Taipei and the Americas (venue to be confirmed) will host the group stages, while the Japanese capital will host the Super Round from 21-23 November.

The Americas will host Group A from 10-14 November. Details of the host country, city, and venue will be announced at a later date. Group B will be played in Taipei from 14-18 November, with the opening game scheduled at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on 13 November.

The Tokyo Dome in Japan will host the Super Round in a round-robin format from 21-23 November, followed by the medal games on 24 November.

Ranked number one in the world, Japan are the defending Premier12 champions and will have the opportunity to extend its global dominance with the world's highest paid athlete, Japan's Shohei Ohtani, playing at home.