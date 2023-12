UEFA, in its first reaction to the ruling, claims that it "does not mean an endorsement or validation of the so-called 'Super League', while Real Madrid and Barcelona are celebrating because 'European football will never be a monopoly again'

UEFA was the first to react to the European Court of Justice's ruling, reaffirming its "firm commitment to defend the European football pyramid". UEFA's statement reads as follows



UEFA takes note of the judgment delivered today by the European Court of Justice in the case of the European Super League. This ruling does not constitute an endorsement or validation of the so-called 'Super League'. Rather, it highlights a pre-existing shortcoming in UEFA's pre-authorisation framework, a technical aspect that has already been recognised and addressed in June 2022.

UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules and, in particular, that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations. UEFA remains firmly committed to preserving the European football pyramid and ensuring that it continues to serve the wider interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sports model together with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches,

EU institutions, governments and partners. We trust that European and national legislation will protect the solidarity-based European football pyramid, which fans and all stakeholders have declared to be their irreplaceable model.

On the other hand, Bernd Reichart, head of A22, the organisation that promotes the Super League, said after the ruling: "The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is free. He went on to announce the idea of a new competition project involving 64 men's clubs and 32 women's clubs, without naming the teams.



So far, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two who continue to insist on creating the Super League. The other teams will now have to reassess their decisions, as the established format and ruling means it is no longer illegal. Real Madrid and Barcelona have reacted to the ruling.



Real Madrid issued an institutional statement through their president, Florentino Pérez:



We welcome with great satisfaction the decision of the European Court of Justice, which is responsible for defending our principles, values and freedoms. Over the next few days, we will carefully study the scope of this ruling, but I expect to draw two conclusions that are of great historical importance. First, European club football is no longer and will never be a monopoly. Secondly, from now on, clubs will be the masters of their own destiny.



Today, clubs, players and their fans finally hold the present and future of European football in their hands. Our destiny is in our hands and we have a huge responsibility. This day will mark a before and after. It is a great day in the history of football and in the history of sport.





FC Barcelona, on the other hand, noted that the ruling "opens the way for a new elite football competition in Europe, in opposition to the monopoly of the football world". The club issued the following institutional statement:



FC Barcelona would like to express its satisfaction with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on the Super League project proposed by A22 Sports. As one of the clubs behind the Super League project, FC Barcelona believes that the ruling paves the way for a new elite football competition in Europe, in opposition to the monopoly of the football world, and would like to open new discussions on the path that European competitions should take in the future.



In a year in which the club celebrates its 125th anniversary, Barça wishes to continue to offer its experience and knowledge of different sports in order to propose solutions to current issues in elite sport. The club expresses its support for the Super League promoted by A22 and encourages a constructive debate between national and international football bodies.





The potential of the numbers

As for the economic figures discussed, official details of losses and gains have yet to be released, but the amounts are astronomical. The Super League is expected to generate around €4 billion initially, in addition to the more than €10 billion that could be generated through investors. These figures are roughly double what clubs currently earn from the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two teams that have stayed put, could also benefit, with sources estimating an additional sum of almost €1 billion.



The potential revenue for participating clubs is yet to be decided, but will follow a similar format to UEFA competitions, with earnings based on points and match wins, with higher rewards for top finishes and championship wins. The projected figures may differ from those originally proposed by the Super League organisers due to changes in the format.