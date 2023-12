Tennis Australia has announced new security measures for media personnel, including a requirement for an updated National Police Background Check within the last two years.

The association will implement security checks for media personnel who will have access to specific areas known as the Restricted Player Zone at the 2024 Australian Open.

According to an email from Tennis Australia's media office, Australian citizens or resident journalists must provide evidence of an updated National Police Background Check within the last two years.

The email does not specify what information in the background check would disqualify a journalist from accreditation or event access, as reported by the Association Internationale De La Presse Sportive (AIPS).

Additionally, the International Press Association has denounced the organization's claims that the police check requirement aligns with the practice of many major events. The AIPS could not identify any other major international event organized by FIFA, FIA, UCI, or the Olympic Committee that requires journalists and media to obtain a police check at their own expense. The cost is AUS$50 (€31 euros).

This decision by Tennis Australia contrasts with the other three Grand Slam events, which do not require the media to provide a police check for accreditation.

AIPS President Gianni Merlo said, "Never before have our members been subject to an accreditation requirement like this. AIPS cannot identify any other major international event organized by FIFA, IOC, FIA, or UCI that requires journalists and media to obtain a police check at their own expense."

Italian journalist from "La Gazzetta Dello Sport," Gianni Merlo, also stated that Tennis Australia's unreasonable requirement adds to the already high costs of covering major sporting events, particularly affecting independent media.

This police requirement is significant in the context of our work. Not even societies historically accused of restricting freedom of opinion and the press, such as Russia, China, or Qatar, have such requirements been imposed for obtaining accreditation to cover a sports event. China is stringent in issuing journalist visas in general, but not in accrediting event coverage. Therefore, the reasons behind the Australia Open organizers taking this measure, which harms and jeopardizes freedom of expression, and in a broader sense, infringes upon the principle of innocence, are unclear. Is it a revenue-related decision or simply an attempt to restrict journalistic work, increasingly challenged by technological advancements and the growing multimedia landscape worldwide?