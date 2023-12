The World Class Programme (WCP) is seen as a vital tool in making boxing accessible to all social classes in the country, while the work of GB Boxing is seen as a guide for young athletes and a guarantee for those aspiring to win Olympic medals.

UK Sport applauds GB Boxing's efforts, as the governing body for boxing in Great Britain has received praise from UK Sport, coinciding with the publication of an annual report detailing GB Boxing's 2022-2023 season. The report outlines achievements and working strategies. Sally Munday OBE, CEO of UK Sport, praised GB Boxing for its role in inspiring the nation through sporting success.

Munday highlights the importance of "the World Class Programme (WCP) for boxing", but equally important is the role it plays in "reaching out to many different communities and widening the appeal of Olympic sport".

The diversity of GB Boxing's membership makes the sport highly effective in inspiring people in hard-to-reach communities. Its universal appeal enables personal and social achievement "beyond the performance in the boxing ring".

Munday describes GB Boxing as "a beacon for the promotion of women's sport, with the historic achievements of Nicola Adams and, more recently, Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall".

Another key aspect highlighted in the UK Sport report, in the words of its CEO, is the work GB Boxing is doing to support a new international federation formed last April called World Boxing. "Sometimes organisations need to step forward and take action. I believe the board and leadership of GB Boxing deserve great credit for their efforts to maintain boxing's place at the heart of the Olympic movement," said Munday.

This Thursday's publication highlights the achievements and medals won by boxers. It includes comments from GB Boxing President Jason Glover and Performance Director Rob McCracken. They emphasise the importance of being part of the WCP in the pursuit of Olympic honours and acknowledge that it is unusual to win a medal after only four years on the programme.

"The average time spent on the WCP was almost seven years for the six boxers who achieved the historic success of six medals for Great Britain in Tokyo. In the case of Galal Yafai, who won gold, and Pat McCormack, who won silver, this included two Olympic Games".