Vizer confident Olympic Games in Paris will serve as beacon of hope

The International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer summarised the achievements of IJF in 2023.

“This year was full of events for all of us and we can proudly acknowledge a successful World Judo Tour calendar and many achievements and projects around it.” told Vizer.

Looking ahead to the upcoming year, the President of IJF believes that the development of judo worldwide will continue.

“I am confident that the Olympic Games in Paris will serve as a shining light of hope, inspiration and motivation; an example of sporting values, a global celebration of sports, of diversity in unity. The spirit of judo will shine brightly, delivering excellence.

We will continue to achieve the best results together as a family, upholding the same level of excellence, effort, enthusiasm and commitment to the judo family.” concluded Vizer.