The most important basketball tournament in the Americas continent has a date and a venue. It will be held for the first time in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, from 23-31 August 2025.

The FIBA Regional Office for the Americas and the Nicaraguan Basketball Federation have confirmed that Managua, Nicaragua, will host the 20th edition of the FIBA AmeriCup. The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 will take place at the Alexis Argüello Sports Complex from 23-31 August 2025.

Prior to the start of the 2025 tournament, teams must earn their right to participate. Qualifiers will be held in three windows starting in February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025 to determine the 12 participants.

We’re going to Nicaragua 🇳🇮 for the FIBA #AmeriCup 2025! 🏀🙌 pic.twitter.com/6DgYrK7tYk — FIBA AmeriCup (@AmeriCup) December 22, 2023

Host Nicaragua, has already qualified for the FIBA AmeriCup 2025, and the top two teams from Group C (Canada, Dominican Republic, and Mexico) will fill the remaining two spots for the FIBA AmeriCup 2025.

The top three teams from Group A (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Venezuela), Group B (Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay), and Group D (Bahamas, Cuba, United States, and Puerto Rico) will also qualify for the vext edition, the FIBA AmeriCup 2025.

🏀 The stage is set for the #AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers!

Who are you rooting for?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/xzLOd30ph8 — FIBA AmeriCup (@AmeriCup) August 9, 2023

Carlos Alves, Executive Director of FIBA in the Americas, stated: "The FIBA AmeriCup is the most prestigious basketball competition for senior men's national teams in the Americas. I am very grateful to the National Federation and the Government of Nicaragua for allowing this event to take place in Managua. We played the Basketball Champions League Americas finals in Managua a few years ago and can confirm that Managua is an excellent venue to make the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 an epic event."

It should be noted that the current champions are Argentina, who beat hosts Brazil 75-73 in the last edition in 2022, with Gabriel Deck, now with Real Madrid, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.