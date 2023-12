Snowboarding, snow volleyball and alpine skiing were the three sports included in this inaugural event. It was held in Val di Zoldo, Italy. The championships were very well received.

Since the 19 December, Val di Zoldo (Italy) has been the venue for the first edition of the European University Winter Championships, which included three sports in its inaugural programme: alpine skiing, snowboarding and snow volleyball. More than 200 participants took part in this new initiative.

They competed for results and medals. These three disciplines had the honour of being the first winter sports to be included in EUSA. This demonstrates the expansion of the disciplines within the organisation.

On the opening day, 19 December, Alpine Skiing started alongside Snow Volleyball, with Snowboarding making its debut the following day. The first event was the slalom, held on the Cristelin Alta slope. It was a memorable moment when the first winners of the winter championships were crowned in the slalom.

In the women's competition, the podium was occupied by:

- Maja Chyla from the Jagiellonian University (POL).

- Julia Zlatkova from the Sofia Technical University (BUL).

- Anna Rech from the University of Udine (ITA).

Men's competition:

- Kamen Zlatkov from the Sofia Technical University (BUL).

- Gleb Mosesov from the Armenian State University of Economics (ARM).

- Jan Sanitrar of the Zvolen Technical University (SVK).

Large crowd on hand for Val di Zold trials. EUSA

The giant slalom (Col dei Baldi - Alleghe) was the next day's adrenaline rush.

Winners of the women's giant slalom

1. Anna Rech from the University of Udine (ITA).

2. Maja Chyla from the Jagiellonian University (POL).

3. Constance Lay from the University of Grenoble Alpes (FRA).

Men's giant slalom winners:

- Arne Ackermann, University of Bern (SUI).

- Thomas Dalla Libera, University of Verona (ITA).

- Simon Nantschev from Munich University of Applied Sciences (GER).

The top three women's teams:

1. Grenoble Alpes University (FRA).

2. Technical University of Sofia (BUL).

3. University of Ljubljana (SLO).

The top three men's teams:

1. University of Bern (SUI).

2. University of Grenoble Alpes (FRA).

3. Armenian State University of Economics (ARM).

Snowboard is one of the most spectacular sports. EUSA

Then came snowboarding. By its very nature, snowboarding is always a spectacular and special event. They will also go down in history as the first parallel slalom champions.

The women's competition:

1. Natalie Schoemann from the University of Bamberg (GER).

2. Isabel Chiara Murer from the University of Udine (ITA).

3. Irem Gezer from Istanbul Medipol University (TUR).

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom:

1. Tervel Zamfirov from the Forestry University.

2. Kristian Georgiev from the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski.

3. Alexander Krashniak from the Technical University of Sofia.

On Thursday, the finals of the snowboard giant slalom took place on the Cristelin Alta slope.

The women's giant slalom.

1. Isabel Chiara Murer from the University of Udine (ITA).

2. Irem Gezer from Istanbul Medipol University (TUR).

3. Julia Oleksiuk from Warsaw University (POL).

Once again the podium in the men's giant slalom was completely dominated by athletes from the three Bulgarian universities:

Men's giant slalom:

1. Tervel Zamfirov from the University of Forestry (BUL).

2. Kristian Georgiev from the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski (BUL).

3. Alexander Krashniak from the Technical University of Sofia (BUL).

The first edition of the European University Winter Championships was rounded off by the most unique event, snow volleyball, which brought together the strongest and most skilled teams from all over Europe on the white surface of the snow pitch in Val di Zoldo.

The matches of the snow volleyball were a spectacle in the Val di Zoldo. EUSA

Competitions and matches took place from 19 to 21 December. Given the passion and popularity of this sport, it is likely to become a permanent feature of future editions.

The women's competition:

University of Vienna (AUT).

Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ROU).

Ca' Foscari University of Venice.

They were the best and will defend their titles in future editions.

The men's competition was close, but the grand final was very exciting.

The women's competition:

-University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague (CZE).

-University of Klagenfurt (AUT).

-Technical University of Darmstadt (GER).

The organisation also decided to award the Most Valuable Player of the Women's Snow Volleyball competition. This went to Michaela Wengler from the University of Vienna (AUT). Tadeas Trousil from the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague (CZE) was the most outstanding male player.

After three days of competition, the championship ended with a closing ceremony that brought all the participants together in one place. Haris Pavletic, the first vice-president of the EUSA, and the mayor of Val di Zoldo, Camillo De Pellegrin, gave the closing speeches.

The first edition leaves a sweet taste of participation and organisation. It is clear that this edition will serve to set the course and expand the programme of activities within the EUSA.