For four days, educators from Baylor University and the University of North Carolina joined members of ten schools and four universities in Punjab to support a project aimed at empowering young women and providing them with resources to increase their social relevance.

The event was organised under the auspices of the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore. Universities joined forces to empower young women through this project, and coaches and educators from Baylor University and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington facilitated the initiative. Both universities worked with the University of Education in Lahore. Using sport as a tool to promote of the importance and value of young women. That's the aim of the four-day workshop..

The project brought together sports coaches from ten schools and four universities in Punjab. This initiative has provided all those responsible for the education and develompment of young women in Pakistan with more resources to encourage more young women to participate in sport.

This will result in much healthier growth, steering them away from negative habits and ensuring a more complete education. Sport is a vehicle for the inculcation of values in youth; a sense of belonging, commitment and sacrifice. Many of these virtues are fundamental to personal growth.

One of the keys to youth development is university cooperation. FISU

The U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Kristin Hawkins, addressed the workshop participants and said in comments reported by Islamabad Insider: "Not everyone who participates in sports will go on to play professionally, but the confidence, teamwork and skills we learn through sports can help us become a force for positive change no matter what we do in life.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Professor Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed, added: "65 percent of Pakistan's population is made up of youth, the majority of whom are women, without whom we cannot face today's challenges."

The work done at the workshop is of immense value in shaping the personalities of young women. This empowerment of women, who are a fundamental part of Pakistani society, allows them to realise their importance and contribute to personal and collective growth".