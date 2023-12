Sambists from seven countries took part in the Beirut Open Sambo Championship. Medals were awarded in 10 weight categories at the competitions held in the Lebanese capital on 12 December: seven in Sport SAMBO and three in Combat SAMBO among men.

Athletes from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Sudan, Egypt and Lebanon participated in the tournament. According to the Lebanese Sambo and Judo Federation, the Iraqi team came first in the team competition in Sport SAMBO. They were followed by the Lebanese team and the athletes from Syria finished in third position.

Among the combat SAMBO wrestlers, the Syrian team had the best results and won the most medals. The Iraqis came second and the Lebanese team took the third place.