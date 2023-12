The President of the International SAMBO Federation, Vasily Shestakov, summed up the 2023 and talked about the New Year in his speech.



"In 2023, 4 continental championships were held. Perhaps their most important feature was the inclusion of a new discipline in the programme - Women's Combat SAMBO. And within the framework of the Asian and Oceania Championships, the opening championships for the blind and visually impaired were held for the first time," Shestakov said.

Most importantly, two World Cup events were added to the calendar, as well as a new tournament in Armenia. "A new international SAMBO tournament was held under the auspices of the President of the Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan, which was remembered by the athletes not only for its brilliant fights but also for its substantial prize fund. I hope that this tournament will become an annual event."

Armenia also hosted the 2023 SAMBO World Championships, and Shestakov is confident that it was a great event for all participants. "The World Beach SAMBO Championships took place in the city of Juan Dolio (Dominican Republic), the World Youth and Junior Championships took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, and the World Championships took place in Yerevan, Armenia.

Opening Ceremony of the 2023 SAMBO World Championships in Yerevan. FIAS

The main tournament of the FIAS calendar was a great event for all participants and spectators. By organising such a large and colourful event, the Armenian SAMBO Federation has set a new, higher bar for the conduct and organisation of competitions," said the FIAS President.

The inclusion of SAMBO in the programme of the World Combat Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 20-21 October can also be considered as one of the major achievements of the past year. Competitions were held in Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO for both men and women, as well as in SAMBO for the blind and visually impaired.

As for 2024, Shestakov is confident that it will be a busy and truly exciting year for all SAMBO fans. "Next year, all SAMBO fans will be able to see our sport as a demonstration sport in the programme of the XIII African Games, which will be held in Accra, Ghana. Another important event for all of us will be the participation of SAMBO in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand. The decision taken this year to return SAMBO to the big stage of the World Games, which will be held in Chengdu, China, in 2025, can also be considered a great achievement," he concluded.