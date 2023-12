The logo of the University Volleyball Championship, held in Braga, Portugal, has won the competition for the best image of all the EUSA tournaments held in 2023. Chosen by the fans with 400 votes out of more than 2,500, it came out on top among the 15 logos that took part in the initiative.

Now that the year 2023 is coming to an end, it was time to choose the best logo from all the championships held throughout the year within the EUSA organisation. The vote took place on 21st December. Among the fifteen logos representing 22 competitions, the logo of the University Volleyball Championship held in Braga (Portugal) was the winner. Of the 2,786 votes received from fans and friends via social media, it received 400 votes.

The second placed logo represented the European University Rowing Championships held in Bydgoszcz (POL) and the third was for the European University Winter Championships held in Val di Zoldo (ITA).

These 15 logos participated in the competition. EUSA

Around 400 participants from 23 universities in 10 countries were welcomed by the winning logo of the European University Volleyball Championship.

As the year draws to a close, it's time to take stock of all that has happened and been organised during 2023. Much progress has been made in terms of integration and the number of people involved in initiatives. A few days ago, the guidelines for the volunteer programme were presented.

This is a fundamental pillar for the gradual consolidation of the championships that have been created. Among these, the first edition of the European Winter Championships stands out. It was held in Val di Zoilo, Italy, where more than 200 participants enjoyed it. They competed in three disciplines: Snow Volley, Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing. And that's just the beginning. The intention is to include other sports disciplines in future editions.