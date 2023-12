Outstanding Kyrgyz athletes are refusing to use the new flag created by President Sadyr Japarov, who modified it because he felt it resembled a sunflower rather than the sun.

Some of Kyrgyzstan's top athletes have stated that they will not compete under the corrected national flag, which was approved by the country's parliament in support of President Sadyr Japarov's decision to change the original flag.

The elite athletes thus join civilians and many lawmakers in finding the flag change inappropriate. In particular, world wrestling champion Zholaman Sharshenbekov has spoken out against the flag change. "I have the old one. I have no plans to get a new one. In the future, I will only compete under the old flag," said the 24-year-old from Bala-Saruu, who finished seventh at Tokyo 2020.

World kickboxing champion Dastan Sharsheyev echoed this sentiment, stating that he, "like 99 percent of Kyrgyz people," does not recognise the new flag. "I have been competing under this flag you see behind me since I was 19, and I consider it an honour," he said in a video statement. "Our flag is our history and our future. There is no need to change it," Sharsheyev added.

The objections also reached the realm of football. Azamat Baymatov and Mirlan Murzayev made similar statements. "I know only one thing. My dear flag will always be in my hand and in my heart," said Baymatov.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the centre of controversy. GETTY IMAGES

Meanwhile, Murzayev, who plays for a Turkish club, commented, "I have been the Turkish champion five times, and each time I celebrated by waving this flag. Our old, beloved flag."

Despite public objections and the stance of several prominent athletes, the government continues to support the use of the new flag. Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baysakov responded by saying that all Kyrgyz athletes would use the new flag in future competitions, including the Asian Wrestling Championships in April and other international tournaments, including the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The president himself had to clarify that the changes were minor. "We are not making it blue or white, we are just introducing small changes," said Japarov in a meeting of the People's Assembly. The president had previously mentioned that the "wavy" sunbeams on the flag made it look like a sunflower. Once the sunbeams are "straightened," he stated, "the sun will shine and smile at us and from then on, "we will be a developed and independent country."