The British champion finished off the Swedish boxer in the fifth round after his corner stopped the fight, producing one of his best performances on a night that also saw former champion Joseph Parker outpoint Deontay Wilder. Last Saturday in Riyadh saw the best boxing of the moment.



The British champion returned to form. Determined, effective and powerful. The British boxer delivered a near-perfect performance to defeat Otto Wilder in the main event, dubbed 'Judgment Day', at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Swedish boxer's corner had to stop the fight in the fifth round because Joshua had taken enough punishment. He showed no mercy and outboxed his opponent in every way, regaining his boxing and his confidence.



Earlier in the day, in the other bout between two former world champions that also graced the event in Saudi Arabia, Parker beat Deontay Wilder by unanimous decision on scores of 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108, with the Briton outpointing the judges.

Earlier, Parker had scored a unanimous decision over fellow former world champion Deontay Wilder. The New Zealander won 118-111, 118-110, 120-108 in a dominant performance that seemed to rule out the possibility of the American facing Joshua next time out. Joshua beat Wallin, an opponent who had only lost to Tyson Fury.

All praise to the most high. pic.twitter.com/cRqDgjryvb — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) December 24, 2023





He hurt him in the second round and did not allow him to box the way he wanted. In the fifth round, a rapid combination from the Briton almost knocked him down, but the bell saved him. In the sixth,

Wallin was out of action and his corner had the fight stopped. The victory was Joshua's third in 2023. He previously defeated Jermaine Franklin Jr and Robert Helenius.

It also extended the 34-year-old's professional record to 27 wins and three defeats. He inflicted the first inside distance loss of Wallin's career. Joshua is now one of the leading contenders for a heavyweight title shot against the winner of the Fury-Usyk fight. He has already lost twice to Usyk. "You want to do whatever it takes to win. That's all I want to be," Joshua said after the fight, as quoted by AFP.

There were few doubts when Parker returned to the ring two years later. Parker was the superior fighter. The 31-year-old left the ring with a record of 34 wins and 3 losses, including 23 knockouts. Wilder came into the fight after three fights with Fury, in which he had one draw and two defeats, and a win in Riyadh was crucial to regaining his place.

The two years without a fight could have taken a toll on him. But he could not find a way to hurt Parker, who is also in the race for a world title.

"Well done, Joseph did a great job of avoiding my punches," said Wilder, who dropped to 43-3 with one draw and 42 knockouts. "We move on. We are not making any excuses. We'll be back for sure. We still have a little bit left in us."

Now, with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the horizon, also in Riyadh next February, speculation is rife as to who will face the victor. However, with the exhibition Joshua has put on, all the signs are that the he will get the opportunity he craves.

Russian Dimitri Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight belt with a unanimous decision over Lyndon Arthur in Riyadh last Saturday.