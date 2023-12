International Academic Center for Taekwondo (iACT) has recently published two informative books on Taekwondo and martial art studies. All proceeds from book sales go toward scholarships for students studying Taekwondo.

Both books - “Foundations of Taekwondo: History, Theory, Academics Arts” and “Martial Meditation: Philosophy and the Essence of the Martial Arts” were written by Dr. Daeshik Kim and Dr. Allan Bäck and edited by Dr. John Johnson.

The president of iACT Dr. Ron Dziwenka be in Seoul in early January, meeting with WT President Choue and WT Education Department leader Yoo, Jung Soo Yoo, as well as with KTA President Dr. Jin Bang Yang and official in the Kukkiwon Research Department such as Dr. Young Sun Kim, to present signed copies,by both the author and editor of iACT's two newly published books on Taekwondo and to discuss iACT's upcoming academic activities