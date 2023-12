A decision on the possible removal of Emilie Gomis from her role as ambassador will be taken in early January, according to Paris 2024 organising committee chief Tony Estanguet.

Gomis was criticised in October for publishing an article on Israel two days after the 7 October attacks. A meeting will be held in early 2024 to discuss the situation, according to the organisation's statutes.

The ethics committee found that Gomis' posts were not in line with the values upheld by Paris-2024. It recommended that she be removed as ambassador.

The Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), which has appealed to the Minister for Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castera, also supports the proposed measure.





Estanguet added that Paris 2024's representatives are required to behave in an exemplary manner and wish to promote peace in these matters, as clearly stated in their statutes.

Despite her apology on Instagram, Emilie Gomis said she had no intention of resigning. Her lawyers, Vincent Brengarth and William Bourdon, said they had been instructed to fight any possible sanctions.